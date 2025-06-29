WWE teases major announcement for RAW

WWE shared a major tease ahead of this week's edition of RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will be the first show following Night of Champions 2025 and will air live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ad

The promotion took to social media today to tease a massive announcement for tomorrow night's episode of RAW. WWE shared that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will be making an announcement during tomorrow night's show, and you can check it out in the post below.

"What announcement do @ScrapDaddyAP & @RealNickAldis have planned tomorrow night on #WWERaw? 👀 SPECIAL START TIME of 6PM ET/3PM PT 📍 PITTSBURGH"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Adam Pearce announced earlier today that Rhea Ripley will be kicking off tomorrow night's episode of RAW. The Eradicator defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a grueling Street Fight at Night of Champions.

Sheamus is also scheduled to battle Rusev tomorrow night, and The New Day will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Sami Zayn and Penta will also be teaming up to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed during tomorrow night's show.

Ad

Vince Russo criticizes a major star's promo on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of Seth Rollins' promo last week on RAW.

Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and attempted to cash in during the main event of Night of Champions, but John Cena prevented it. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend criticized Rollins' promo and suggested that he had been hearing the same thing for weeks.

Ad

"Again, man. It’s just…we’re doing what we do every week. It’s not moving, it’s not going anywhere. What was the purpose of this opening promo? ‘Everybody is running for the second place.’ That’s the purpose of the promo? Usually, when I wrote in-rings, it was because somebody had something to say. They had nothing to say here. What do they have to say? It has nothing to do with business tonight, it’s not setting up tonight’s show." [9:28 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what special announcement the company has planned for tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!