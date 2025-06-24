"It’s not moving" - Seth Rollins' promo on RAW bashed by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins opened last night's WWE RAW with a fiery promo. However, the Visionary's words did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who noted that it served no purpose.

Seth Rollins and his group have been the focal point of WWE over the last several weeks. The Money in the Bank winner was present on tonight's RAW as well, where he talked about Roman Reigns and CM Punk, among others.

Speaking about the promo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he has been hearing the same thing every week. The former WWE writer added that Seth Rollins' words had nothing to do with last night's show:

"Again, man. It’s just…we’re doing what we do every week. It’s not moving, it’s not going anywhere. What was the purpose of this opening promo? ‘Everybody is running for the second place.’ That’s the purpose of the promo? Usually, when I wrote in-rings, it was because somebody had something to say. They had nothing to say here. What do they have to say? It has nothing to do with business tonight, it’s not setting up tonight’s show." [9:28 onwards]

Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake premium live event. However, he has yet to attempt to cash in on any of the titles.

