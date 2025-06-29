Adam Pearce makes a huge Rhea Ripley announcement for WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley had a successful outing in the squared circle at WWE Night of Champions, where she got back to winning ways after a recent setback in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Following her victory, Adam Pearce has made a huge announcement regarding her RAW status.

Mami was in action at WWE's recently concluded premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. The match also saw an interference from Raquel's recent ally, Roxanne Perez. However, the former Women's World Champion was able to overcome the odds to pick up the win.

Many are wondering what's next for Rhea Ripley, and it appears that we may not have to wait long to know. The RAW General Manager recently announced that Mami will be present on the red brand this week and will be opening the show.

"And Mami, Rhea Ripley opens the show," Pearce said [From 0:45 onwards]

Given that her feud with Raquel Rodriguez is seemingly over, it will be interesting to see what The Eradicator's plans are for her future. She has stated in the past that she wants to reclaim the Women's World Championship, and thus, a challenge to IYO SKY could be on the cards.

Rhea Ripley put the WWE women's locker room on notice after her win at Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley is one of the most prominent members of the WWE women's division. She has lost just a handful of matches in the last couple of years and is always involved in notable storylines.

Mami was able to overcome the Raquel Rodriguez hurdle at Night of Champions. She appears to be ready for the next chapter as she sent a message to the entire locked room after the win:

"My message to the rest of the women's locker room is watch out. I'm a 28-year-old veteran and I'm just getting started," she said.

Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on an episode of RAW before WrestleMania 41. She was unable to reclaim the title at The Showcase of the Immortals, after which she shifted her focus to Money in the Bank and Queen of the Ring. However, Mami looks ready to go after the title once again.

