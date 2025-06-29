Former WWE champion has officially joined the Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley confirms

Rhea Ripley has confirmed that a former WWE champion is now a part of The Judgment Day. Mami also welcomed the newest member of the group in her typical fashion.

Rhea Ripley was ousted from the heel faction last year along with Damian Priest, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez making their way into the group. However, a few weeks ago, Finn Balor also brought Roxanne Perez into the fold, noting that she was not a part of the faction but was there just to help them.

However, with Liv Morgan suffering an injury a few weeks ago, it seems like Perez has now become a part of the group. She interfered in the match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions, where Michael Cole introduced her as Finn Balor's latest recruit to The Judgment Day.

Mami has also confirmed the addition on her Instagram story as she posted a picture of herself taking out Perez at Night of Champions while welcoming the 23-year-old to The Judgment Day.

Roxanne Perez is one of the best young talents in WWE and is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion. There are also speculations that she could replace Liv as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Rhea Ripley provided an update on her health after WWE Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley was involved in a Street Fight at Night of Champions, where she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. This was also seemingly the end of Mami's program with Judgment Day. However, there are chances that she could have a brief feud with Roxanne Perez.

Ripley was involved in a brutal match at WWE's recently concluded premium live event, and she did not come out of it unscathed. The former Women's World Champion revealed during the post-Night of Champions show that her ribs were bruised following the Street Fight against Raquel.

"Honestly, I've felt better. The ribs are a bit bruised from the kendo, and just like everything that went out there tonight, we left our bodies on the line, and we went out there and put on that match. So, I'm definitely going to be sore tomorrow, and I'm sore right now, but it's all worth it because I got to kick Raquel's a**," Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley has shown aspirations of going after the Women's World Championship. With the Judgment Day no longer in her way, The Eradicator could challenge IYO SKY for the title at WWE SummerSlam.

