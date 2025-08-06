Adam Pearce calls out WWE fan for shocking insult

Adam Pearce called out a WWE fan on social media today for a shocking insult. The former NWA star currently serves as the General Manager of WWE RAW.Pearce took to social media today to react to an insult from a wrestling fan. The veteran sent Abyss a message and referred to him as his &quot;brother&quot; in the post. A fan suggested that meant something entirely different, and Pearce called out the fan. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below.&quot;Don’t be like this person,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins suffered an injury last month at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it turned out to be a ruse.Adam Pearce confronted The Visionary on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW and scolded him for his actions. Pearce then booked Rollins to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, but the match ended via disqualification.Rollins went to hit Knight with a Stomp outside the ring, but CM Punk showed up and attacked the champion. Roman Reigns got involved as well, but Bronson Reed hit him with multiple Tsunami Splashes.Ex-WWE employee pitches new role for Liv Morgan as Adam Pearce's bossVince Russo recently pitched a new role for Liv Morgan that could be above Adam Pearce in the company.Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury last month on WWE RAW and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that Morgan could become Commissioner while she was recovering from injury. He noted that the role could have more power than Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce.&quot;Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months.&quot; [1:41 – 2:07]It will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce has any surprises planned on RAW in the weeks ahead on the road to WWE Clash in Paris.