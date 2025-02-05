Adam Pearce, Corey Graves, and more react to WWE Hall of Famer's heartwarming update

WWE Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell recently posted a heartwarming update on social media on completing a major personal milestone. The former Miss Black America completed twenty years of wedded bliss with wrestling legend Booker T today, on February 5.

The 54-year-old married the former World Heavyweight Champion in 2005. Sharmell recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with her husband to wish him a happy marriage anniversary.

Sharmell's Instagram post caught the attention of several stars, including RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Corey Graves, Lash Legend, Kevin Nash, and more. The WWE stars sent their love to the wrestling couple in the comments section.

You can check out the Instagram post by clicking here.

Congratulatory messages for Booker T and Sharmell [Image Credits: Comments section of Sharmell's Instagram]

WWE Hall of Famer opens up about controversial storyline with Booker T and Queen Sharmell

Wrestling veteran Kurt Angle was involved in a controversial storyline in 2005 with Sharmell, which saw the former WWE Champion stalk Booker T's wife for a bit. In a recent interview with Great Offshore Sportsbooks, the Olympic Gold medalist shared his honest opinion on the storyline.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that Vince McMahon came up with the idea of turning him into a pervert. Angle pointed out that he was uncomfortable but had to do it because Mr. McMahon wanted him to. The 56-year-old stated he regretted doing stuff like this:

"Vince McMahon turned me into a pervert that was trying to take advantage of Booker T's wife. Sometimes Vince would come up with these ideas and had people thinking what was going through his mind. It made me queasy. So, it was a very uncomfortable situation. I didn’t want to do it, but I did because Vince wanted me to. So that was the only thing I really regretted about the business was doing stuff like that," he said. [H/T Great Offshore Sportsbooks]

However, Queen Sharmell had a different take on the storyline. In conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the former WCW star noted it did not bother her as they were just acting. Contrary to Kurt Angle's opinion, she thought it was brilliant.

Do you remember the controversial storyline? If so, hit the Discuss button and share your opinion about it.

