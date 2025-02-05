Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T!

Congratulations are in order for the former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T for completing a major milestone outside of the business. The veretan currently serves as a color commentator in NXT,

Booker T completed two decades of his marriage with former WWE star Sharmell. The couple tied the knot in February 2005 and have been together since. They have twins from their marriage, a boy named Kendrick and a girl named Kennedy.

The former Miss Black America recently took to her Instagram account to wish her husband a happy 20th wedding anniversary. She referred to the former King of the Ring as her soulmate, partner, and best friend.

"Today marks 20 years of being married to the man of my dreams, my soulmate, my partner, my best friend! Happy Anniversary @bookertfivex ❤️," she wrote.

Check out Sharmell's Instagram post below:

Booker T shares his honest take on Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match has garnered mixed emotions among wrestling fans. Amid several contrasting opinions, Booker T also weighed in with his take on the same.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker noted that he did not give it all much of a thought. Instead, he just enjoyed the moment and was happy for Uso. The veteran pointed out that it was the biggest night of the former Intercontinental Champion's wrestling career:

"I wasn't thinking about the title [opportunity that Jey Uso earned] or anything like that; I was just in the moment. I was happy that he had won on that night. That was the biggest night of his career, and to have that moment to be blessed with that moment. Just one time in your career, you walk away and say, 'Man, I won the Royal Rumble back in 2025, [sic] such and such was in the ring,'" he said. [From 03:33 to 03:58]

Check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso has not announced which champion he will face at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if The Bloodline member can win gold on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

