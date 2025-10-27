Adam Pearce has been deemed unfit to be the RAW General Manager by a WWE star. There are now demands being made that he needs to be fined.
Kofi Kingston continued the campaign started by Xavier Woods to prove that Adam Pearce was unfit to be the RAW General Manager. He said that the star was using profanity on social media, once again, when reposting a post where Pearce was talking about how Woods was whining while on vacation. Pearce had called out Woods' ability to "talk sh**." He also said that he'd see Woods when he got back into work.
Kingston called him out, backing up Woods in that he was a terrible example of a leader and that he needed to fine himself.
"He’s also using profanity on this social medium. Terrible example of a leader. He should fine himself."
Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!
To the post that the General Manager made saying that he hoped that Xavier Woods' boat sank, Kingston commented on how Pearce was not unbiased and that he needed to be so if he was going to be a leader on RAW. He said that Pearce was always telling people to "love somebody" but could not even take his own advice.
"This is proof positive that this man is NOT an unbiased party, when he should be. But “love somebody” Can’t even take his own advice. #BaldHeadedTyrant #BaldHeadedHypocrite"
Adam Pearce has not made himself popular in WWE
As the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce has to interact with quite a lot of stars. Unfortunately for him, Pearce has not made himself very popular with quite a lot of stars.
While the likes of Chelsea Green is now on SmackDown, her dislike of him is well known. Drew McIntyre is not too happy with the RAW General Manager either, saying that he favors other stars.
The same goes for the New Day and Grayson Waller, with them making accusations against the star regularly.