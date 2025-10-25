  • home icon
Chelsea Green Has WWE Champion In Mind To Replace Piper Niven After Potential Career-Ending Injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:11 GMT
The star is out with an injury (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is out with an injury (Credit: WWE.com)

Piper Niven is out of action at the moment for the foreseeable future thanks to an injury. While the star is out, Chelsea Green has been looking for her replacement in the faction. As it turns out, the star appears to have someone in mind at the moment.

Chelsea Green has a problem on her hands with the Secret Hervice

Chelsea Green has become one of the most beloved stars on WWE SmackDown. However, her character depends a lot on having others who follow her. At this time, she has Alba Fyre as part of her Secret Hervice, and until recently, this was something shared by Piper Niven as well. However, the star has been absent for some time now.

Niven's injury, which could potentially be a career ending one, has left Green and Fyre in limbo. Without Niven, they have continued to look for a replacement. At this time, there is rumor that the star may never return, so finding a replacement is important.

On SmackDown, Green appeared to find the perfect candidate to fill in. She approached Giulia and asked her to be a part of the team. She also asked the star to be the VP of the Secret Hervice.

Giulia did not seem interested, although she heard Green out. Kiana James came and pushed Giulia to walk away.

It remains to be seen if Green continues to pursue her.

Chelsea Green wants to become a champion again

Green is not only beloved among fans, but the star has also held the Women's United States title again. Going after Giulia to be a part of her team, when the star holds the title currently, could also be a part of her plan. Now though, she seems to have her eye on the Women's title.

However, the star would also be a good replacement for Niven, although she will continue to be sorely missed.

Sportskeeda wishes Piper Niven a swift recovery.

