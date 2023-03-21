Adam Pearce has four-word reaction to 31-year-old WWE star complaining about not being booked for WrestleMania

WWE official Adam Pearce has seemingly had enough of a recently returned superstar.

Pearce has a lot on his plate at the moment, as WrestleMania 39 is less than two weeks away. Chelsea Green has been complaining nonstop since she returned to the company in January.

The 31-year-old returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Rhea Ripley almost immediately after entering the ring. She has gone winless since her return to the company but still believes that she should be treated like a star.

Chelsea Green took to Twitter earlier today to claim that Pearce will pay if she is not booked for a match at this year's WrestleMania.

"ADAM PEARCE will pay, if not," tweeted Chelsea Green.

The WWE official responded to Green today and noted that nothing will happen to him at all if Green and Carmella are not handed a match at WrestleMania.

Adam Pearce reacts to Chelsea Green complaining after WWE RAW

Chelsea Green hasn't won a match since her return to the company but hasn't lost any of her confidence.

She recently attacked Asuka after The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Carmella in a singles match. Asuka responded by spitting mist in Green's face and Chelsea claimed that it made her sick. She also claimed that she will be forwarding her stylist bill to Pearce and expects to be reimbursed.

Adam Pearce took to Twitter to respond to Green and poked fun at the recently returned WWE Superstar in the process.

"Chelsea: 1. Sticks nose where it doesn't belong. 2. Gets pissed because of mist. 3. Feels blue about it. 4. Pays her own damn bills," Adam Pearce wrote.

Carmella and Chelsea Green are an entertaining duo and should be part of this year's WrestleMania. Time will tell if they can qualify for the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WWE's biggest show of the year or if they decide to bother Pearce backstage during both nights of the premium live event.

