31-year-old WWE star blasts fellow superstars for their "shocking behavior"

Chelsea Green recently sent a strong message to the WWE locker room on Instagram.

Green signed with the Stamford-based company in 2018. She spent about three years in the promotion before getting released in April 2021. Earlier this year, the 31-year-old returned to WWE. She has since been criticizing Adam Pearce's treatment of her.

Several superstars recently participated in a WWE video in which they disclosed how many unread e-mails they have. As many of these wrestlers had thousands of unread e-mails, Chelsea Green took to Instagram to comment on the post. She sent her colleagues a strong message.

"Shocking behavior from superstars. Never ever let your unread messages go past 5!!!!" Green wrote.

A former Women's Champion responded to accusations from Chelsea Green. Check out her comments here.

Chelsea Green had a Twitter exchange with WWE Official Adam Pearce

Last Monday, Carmella, with Chelsea Green in her corner, went head-to-head against the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Although Belair won the bout, Carmella and Green attacked her after the match. Belair's WrestleMania opponent, Asuka, then rushed to the ring and misted Green in the face.

An unpleased Green later took to Twitter to inform Adam Pearce that she would send her stylist bill plus an inconvenience fee to the company once her stylist gets the blue mist out of her hair. The 31-year-old star stated that she was expecting to get reimbursed immediately.

The 44-year-old official responded to Green with a defiant message of his own.

"Chelsea: 1. Sticks nose where it doesn't belong. 2. Gets pissed because of mist. 3. Feels blue about it. 4. Pays her own damn bills," Pearce tweeted.

Chelsea Green is currently married to former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). He recently stated that he has "unfinished business" in Vince McMahon's promotion amid return rumors. Check out his comments here.

Poll : 0 votes