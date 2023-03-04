37-year-old released star says he has "unfinished business" in WWE amid return rumors

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently addressed his future, stating that he has "unfinished business" in WWE.

Cardona spent nearly 15 years as an active competitor in WWE. However, he was released from his contract in 2020. He has since been an active competitor on the independent circuit. However, rumors have recently suggested that the former Intercontinental Champion could return to the Stamford-based company after his wife, Chelsea Green, made her comeback a few weeks ago.

In a recent interview with Ad Free Shows, Cardona addressed his future, disclosing that he wants to have a WrestleMania moment.

"I'll also be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again. I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment. Of course, I do. Of course, I do 100%. What I'm doing now, and you know, from the day I got released I never had the mindset, 'oh, what can I do to get back to WWE or what can I do to have AEW notice me.' No, I'm doing what I'm doing for me. I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong. I don't have a chip on my shoulder. I'm trying to prove myself right, my fans right, like I have. I feel like I've gotten some people to jump on board along the way. Great, glad to have you. That's not about you, it's about me," he said.

The former Intercontinental Champion also stated that he has unfinished business in WWE.

"I don't know what's next, but I have a lot of unfinished business, whether it be just with this business, with WWE. Yeah, let's see what happens. Right now, this has been the most successful time of my career. I don't care how you define success, accolades, money, happiness, however you define it, 2022 is my most successful year of my career. And I'm only 37 years old. I'm still in my prime. Maybe haven't even hit it yet. So, time is on my side," Cardona added. [30:03- 31:06]

Check out the entire video down below:

Vince McMahon considered pushing Matt Cardona in WWE

Zack Ryder signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2005. Over the next decade and a half, he held the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Title, and the Tag Team Championship.

During an interview with The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Cardona claimed that current Executive Chairman Vince McMahon once considered giving him a push.

"Vince was sitting in his office eating his steak and he looked up and I was on [Superstars] and he went, 'How come we’re not doing something with this guy?'" [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

