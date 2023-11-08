Adam Pearce has four-word reaction to popular star's complaint after WWE RAW

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has sent a four-word message to a popular superstar today on social media.

Last night's episode of WWE RAW was the first show following Crown Jewel 2023. Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event of the show. The Visionary was coming off an impressive victory over Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel and proved once again that he is a fighting champion last night on the red brand.

A Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship also took place during last night's show. Zoey Stark won the match and will go on to battle Rhea Ripley for the title on November 25 at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Chelsea Green took to her X account today to claim that Raquel Rodriguez should be fined for eliminating her during the Battle Royal last night. WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce responded by revealing that he needed a drink, as seen in his post below.

Former WWE manager Dutch Manatell predicted Adam Pearce would have a rivalry with SmackDown GM

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed the rivalry between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis and noted that he predicted it would happen.

Triple H recently named Adam Pearce as the WWE RAW GM and introduced former NWA Champion Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM. The two authority figures are already not getting along, and it could lead to some healthy competition between the two brands.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted that he predicted this would happen and is looking forward to seeing how the storyline progresses between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

"We called it right. I think those two could slow it down a little bit. Both of them are good talkers, especially Nick. Nick's going to be the heel, and they are looking at each other like, 'Listen, I'm the boss over here, you stay over there.' And that was plainly demonstrated tonight. I'm really looking forward to seeing what they do with these two guys. I really do on the two brands. That takes in everybody, really!" [37:40 - 38:30]

Chelsea Green is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Piper Niven. The duo recently surpassed 100 days as champions, and it will be interesting to see which tag team challenges them for the titles in the weeks ahead.

