Adam Pearce has hilarious message for Nick Aldis following WWE Draft

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has delivered a message to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis after he selected a former champion in this year's WWE Draft.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce competed against each other in this year's WWE Draft and both GMs tried to assemble the best rosters they could. Former Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were selected by SmackDown this year and Adam Pearce is thrilled about it. Green has been a thorn in Pearce's side since she returned to the company at Royal Rumble 2023 but that will no longer be the case.

The RAW GM took to his Instagram story to share his reaction to Chelsea Green moving to SmackDown. Pearce hilariously joked that Aldis will need a drink after dealing with Green on the blue brand.

Pearce shares hilarious message on his Instagram story.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are both former wrestlers now serving as authority figures in the promotion. Triple H introduced Aldis as the new SmackDown General Manager in October 2023.

Adam Pearce comments on competing against Nick Aldis in the WWE Draft

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce discussed his strategy before this year's draft and noted that it was different this year because it was a competition.

In a video posted on the company's official Instagram last week, Pearce shared that his goal in the draft was to pick the best roster for RAW. He added that it is his responsibility to ensure that the red brand remains "the A-show" and is not overtaken by SmackDown.

"So now, I'm competing with Nick [Aldis], we have the same goal in mind: we want to make our show "the A-show". My responsibility to the flagship, to Monday Night RAW, is to uphold and stand with that history, with that heritage, for everything that Monday Night RAW stands for. To make sure that it carries forward into our future, into this new era, it is exciting, and it all starts tonight," said Pearce.

Despite their differences, Chelsea Green is somehow convinced Adam Pearce is secretly working on a way to get her back to Monday Night RAW. Only time will tell if she gets along better with Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown.

