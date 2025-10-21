Adam Pearce leaves Paul Heyman stunned after making a huge decision on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce had an interaction with Paul Heyman backstage on RAW, where he made a rather big decision that left The Oracle completely stunned and lost for words.In the opening segment of RAW this week, Adam Pearce had to confront The Vision, with Bron Breakker having the World Heavyweight Title over his shoulders. When Pearce announced he was stripping Seth Rollins of the title, Bron Breakker told the RAW General Manager to say &quot;please&quot; to get the title back from him. Pearce indulged his request, but little did they know that the comment would come back to bite them.Backstage, Paul Heyman kept knocking on Pearce's door, and the General Manager then opened, stating that he had been waiting for Heyman for 40 minutes. This was, of course, a practical joke he was playing. What wasn't a joke, however, was the fact that Adam Pearce removed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight championship. In a moment of revenge, Pearce asked Paul Heyman to say &quot;please&quot; to put them back in the match.Heyman would say &quot;please&quot;, but his request was flat-out denied. Breakker and Reed were understandably not happy about this call, since it meant that the World Title wouldn't remain in The Vision. It would be CM Punk vs the winner of the battle royal.In response, Heyman told Breakker and Reed to have faith in him and reminded them of the success that stars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns had when they were under his umbrella. The point he was trying to communicate was that bumps on the road don't necessarily translate to failure. It's going to be really interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks and months with The Vision.