  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce leaves Paul Heyman stunned after making a huge decision on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce leaves Paul Heyman stunned after making a huge decision on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:07 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Adam Pearce had an interaction with Paul Heyman backstage on RAW, where he made a rather big decision that left The Oracle completely stunned and lost for words.

Ad

In the opening segment of RAW this week, Adam Pearce had to confront The Vision, with Bron Breakker having the World Heavyweight Title over his shoulders. When Pearce announced he was stripping Seth Rollins of the title, Bron Breakker told the RAW General Manager to say "please" to get the title back from him. Pearce indulged his request, but little did they know that the comment would come back to bite them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Backstage, Paul Heyman kept knocking on Pearce's door, and the General Manager then opened, stating that he had been waiting for Heyman for 40 minutes. This was, of course, a practical joke he was playing. What wasn't a joke, however, was the fact that Adam Pearce removed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight championship. In a moment of revenge, Pearce asked Paul Heyman to say "please" to put them back in the match.

Ad
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Heyman would say "please", but his request was flat-out denied. Breakker and Reed were understandably not happy about this call, since it meant that the World Title wouldn't remain in The Vision. It would be CM Punk vs the winner of the battle royal.

In response, Heyman told Breakker and Reed to have faith in him and reminded them of the success that stars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns had when they were under his umbrella. The point he was trying to communicate was that bumps on the road don't necessarily translate to failure. It's going to be really interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks and months with The Vision.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications