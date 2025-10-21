  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Paul Heyman reveals the shocking master plan that led to him betraying Seth Rollins on RAW

Paul Heyman reveals the shocking master plan that led to him betraying Seth Rollins on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 21, 2025 00:36 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix0
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix0

Paul Heyman was out with The Vision in the aftermath of the shocking finish to RAW last week, and following Adam Pearce's announcement, he revealed his shocking long-term master plan that led to him betraying Seth Rollins.

Ad

This week's edition of RAW opened with Adam Pearce calling out The Vision to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship. He told Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman that thanks to them, he was being forced to strip Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Title. This was, of course, an expected outcome owing to Rollins' injury. As CM Punk is the number one contender, he will be competing for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event. His opponent would be determined by the winner of the battle royal on RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As for Paul Heyman, he would then go on to reveal the actual reason why he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. He said that he didn't believe Rollins was ever the future of The Vision, but he strongly believed in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Bron Breakker had a little bit of a power trip moment with Adam Pearce when he told him to say "please" when asking for the World Heavyweight Title back. It was Breakker who launched the assault last week, but as with everything, it was all one big master plan by The Oracle.

Seth Rollins is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, and it seems to be in the territory of where he could potentially miss out on WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. As of now, nothing is known about the actual severity of his injury, but it was certainly enough that he had to be stripped of the World Title. CM Punk finds himself in the running once more.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications