Paul Heyman reveals the shocking master plan that led to him betraying Seth Rollins on RAW

Paul Heyman was out with The Vision in the aftermath of the shocking finish to RAW last week, and following Adam Pearce's announcement, he revealed his shocking long-term master plan that led to him betraying Seth Rollins.This week's edition of RAW opened with Adam Pearce calling out The Vision to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship. He told Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman that thanks to them, he was being forced to strip Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Title. This was, of course, an expected outcome owing to Rollins' injury. As CM Punk is the number one contender, he will be competing for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event. His opponent would be determined by the winner of the battle royal on RAW.As for Paul Heyman, he would then go on to reveal the actual reason why he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. He said that he didn't believe Rollins was ever the future of The Vision, but he strongly believed in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Bron Breakker had a little bit of a power trip moment with Adam Pearce when he told him to say &quot;please&quot; when asking for the World Heavyweight Title back. It was Breakker who launched the assault last week, but as with everything, it was all one big master plan by The Oracle.Seth Rollins is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, and it seems to be in the territory of where he could potentially miss out on WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. As of now, nothing is known about the actual severity of his injury, but it was certainly enough that he had to be stripped of the World Title. CM Punk finds himself in the running once more.