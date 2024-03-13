Adam Pearce makes hilarious claim about Roman Reigns following WWE RAW

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has reacted to a message from a fan following last night's edition of the red brand and made a hilarious claim about Roman Reigns.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was involved in a rivalry with Adam Pearce back in 2021. A fan shared a clip of The Tribal Chief destroying Pearce and he responded with a hilarious message.

Pearce jokingly wondered why the video was cut off "before he decked" Roman Reigns. The reality however might have played out quite differently.

"Why cut it off before I decked him!?!", he wrote.

You can check out Pearce's tweet below:

Nick Aldis, the SmackDown GM, also made an appearance on last night's episode of RAW, to make a huge announcement, alongside his RAW counterpart Pearce. The authority figures announced a six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. Balor and Priest did not seem too pleased with this news and they are yet to find out who their opponents in this match will be.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning champions and have held the titles for 147 days now. Priest also won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 last year and is yet to cash in on a title opportunity.

Adam Pearce sends heartfelt message following WWE legend's passing

Paul "Butcher" Vachon passed away last month at the age of 86. He was the adoptive father of WWE legend Luna Vachon and the brother of Vivian Vachon and Mad Dog Vachon.

The RAW GM took to social media after learning of Butcher's passing and delivered a heartfelt message. He noted that he used to talk with his father about Butcher and they are some of his earliest memories of professional wrestling. He added that he hopes Butcher and his brother Mad Dog are both in a better place now, in his heartwarming post below.

"Godspeed, Paul 'Butcher' Vachon. Some of my earliest wrestling memories are of my dad talking about you and the Mad Dog causing havoc everywhere you went. Hopefully, you both are now off somewhere causing more. Rest well, sir," Pearce wrote.

Both Pearce and Aldis have traded in their wrestling boots for business suits to become authority figures in the Stamford-based company. It will be fascinating to see if the two veterans ever decide to return to the ring sometime down the line.

