Adam Pearce sends heartfelt message following WWE legend’s passing

Adam Pearce penned a heartwarming message on social media after the passing of WWE legend Paul "Butcher" Vachon on Thursday.

Butcher passed away at the age of 86 on February 29. He was a member of the legendary Vachon Family. He was the adoptive father of WWE Hall of Famer Luna Vachon and the brother of legendary wrestlers Mad Dog Vachon and Vivian Vachon.

The RAW General Manager took to Instagram to share a message for the Vachon family. He recalled his father telling him stories about Paul and Mad Dog Vachon

"Godspeed, Paul 'Butcher' Vachon. Some of my earliest wrestling memories are of my dad talking about you and the Mad Dog causing havoc everywhere you went. Hopefully, you both are now off somewhere causing more. Rest well, sir," Pearce wrote.

It was an unfortunate week last week because three wrestling legends died in a span of four days. Ole Anderson, one of the founding members of The Four Horsemen, passed away on February 26 at the age of 81. Two days later, Virgil died at the age of 72 due to complications from stroke and dementia.

It's probably tough for some wrestlers to hear news of legends passing away. However, it's great to see Adam Pearce paying tribute to them on social media and sending his condolences to their families.

Adam Pearce shows support for Maxxine Dupri after fan backlash

Maxxine Dupri made headlines last week after a video of her getting booed following a match in a live event went viral. Dupri is still "green" but continues to work and improve on her craft. She's been training at the WWE Performance Center and recently started wrestling on house shows.

Several WWE stars defended Dupri from her critics, such as Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and more. Even RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had a lot of great things to say about her in the comments section of the Lightweights podcast Instagram post about her upcoming appearance.

"I am so proud of Maxxine Dupri. Can't imagine doing what she's doing. Taking her 'first steps' a world wide stage?!?! Insane. I will always be pulling for her and I can 1000% attest to her dedication and tenacity," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what the promotion has planned for Maxxine on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

