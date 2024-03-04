Adam Pearce sends heartfelt message to 26-year-old WWE star ahead of RAW

Adam Pearce has sent a heartfelt message to a WWE Superstar ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

Maxxine Dupri is currently a member of the Alpha Academy faction on the red brand. The 26-year-old star has become a fan favorite on the main roster but recently got booed at a WWE live event following her match against Nia Jax. Several superstars came to Dupri's defense on social media after fans booed her.

Dupri will be appearing on Lightweights in an episode set to be released tomorrow morning. Joe Vulpis released a preview of Dupri's appearance on Instagram today and the RAW star put over the talent in the women's division.

RAW GM Adam Pearce took to social media to praise Maxxine Dupri and revealed he was very proud of her.

"I am so proud of Maxxine Dupri. Can't imagine doing what she's doing. Taking her "first steps" a world wide stage?!?! Insane. I will always be pulling for her and I can 1000% attest to her dedication and tenacity," he wrote.

Former WWE writer criticizes Paul Heyman's segment on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of Paul Heyman confronting Cody Rhodes this past Monday night on RAW.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last month and will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Rock appeared on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and suggested a blockbuster tag team match for Night 1 of the biggest show of the year.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Heyman had to call both The Rock and Roman Reigns at the end of the show, suggesting that the two biggest stars in the company don't even watch WWE RAW.

"And what he's telling you, bro, is not only is the show not important for them to show up at, the show's not important for them to watch. He says when he was on the phone, 'Things did not go well.' So it means they're not even interested in watching the show." [From 47:55 onwards]

Maxxine Dupri has only competed in 13 matches in her career and is learning the craft while on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for her on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

