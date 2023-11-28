Adam Pearce makes huge announcement ahead of RAW

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has made a massive announcement ahead of tonight's show.

The wrestling world is still buzzing about what happened at Survivor Series 2023 this past Saturday night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Randy Orton made his triumphant return during the Men's WarGames match and helped guide Cody Rhodes' team to an impressive victory over The Judgment Day.

It appeared that the premium live event was over, but the company had one more massive surprise in store. CM Punk returned to the promotion for the first time since 2014 and got an epic reaction from the crowd. Both Punk and Orton are scheduled to appear on tonight's RAW in Nashville.

Ahead of tonight's show, RAW GM Adam Pearce has made a massive announcement. Pearce announced that the first hour of tonight's show will be commercial-free, as seen in the video below.

"Monday Night RAW, huge coming from Nashville tonight. Randy Orton is back, and so is CM Punk. And, just for you, the first hour on USA (Network) tonight is commercial-free," said Adam Pearce. [From 00:06 - 00:16]

CM Punk's return to the promotion has injected even more life into WWE's already hot product. It will be interesting to see who kicks off tonight's episode of RAW following Survivor Series.

