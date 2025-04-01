Adam Pearce makes major "career announcement"; deletes post

Adam Pearce made an announcement about his career following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The former NWA Champion currently serves as the red brand's General Manager.

Pearce took to social media on April Fool's Day to make a humorous announcement about his career moving forward. The veteran claimed he would return to the ring and added himself to the active roster. After a while, He deleted the post, but you can check out the April Fool's Day joke below.

Effective today, 4/1/2025, I am adding myself to the active roster and dedicating 100% of my efforts and energy toward a final in-ring comeback. This decision has been on my heart and in the works for months, and I'm happy to finally make it OFFICIAL. I am back," wrote Pearce.

Pearce made a hilarious joke today on social media. [Adam Pearce on X/Twitter]

Adam had an impressive career as a professional wrestler. He is a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion but has retired from the ring and has excelled as an authority figure on WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer discusses Adam Pearce as RAW GM

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed Adam Pearce's role as the General Manager of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned why Pearce was in the role and suggested anyone could play his character. He noted that the company could get a different star over as RAW GM and didn't understand why Pearce was cast in the role.

"For the life of me, man, I don’t know why Adam Pearce is in that role. He’s such a vanilla GM, like that could be anybody. You can get somebody over in that spot, you can get a character over in that spot. I don’t know why that guy is in that spot. I know they love him, I understand all that, but I’m just talking about show and character purposes. I don’t know why that guy is in that spot, man," Russo said. [From 21:31 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Pearce confirmed that Lyra Valkyria will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley on WWE RAW next week. It will be interesting to see if Pearce has any surprises in store for fans on next Monday's show.

