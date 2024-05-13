Adam Pearce mocks Nick Aldis ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has hilariously mocked his SmackDown counterpart Nick Aldis ahead of tonight's show. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from South Carolina and will feature second-round matchups in the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

Chelsea Green drove Adam Pearce crazy during her time on the red brand but she was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. Pearce has been relieved that Green is no longer on his roster, and took to social media today to poke fun at Aldis.

He reposted a fan art claiming that Green was Aldis's problem now on his Instagram story and reacted with laughing with tears of joy emojis. You can check out Pearce's Instagram story by clicking here.

Screengrab of Pearce's hilarious Instagram story.

WWE RAW has been hit with the injury bug lately. Drew McIntyre, Asuka, and Zelina Vega have all been pulled from their King and Queen of the Ring Tournament matches in recent weeks due to injury.

Nick Aldis names WWE Superstar as potential future opponent for Roman Reigns

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently stated that he sees Bron Breakker as a future opponent for Roman Reigns. Breakker signed with SmackDown earlier this year but wound up being selected by RAW in this year's Draft.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, Aldis was asked about Breakker's future. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion predicted that Breakker and Reigns could have a rivalry in the future, noting that the youngster still had a lot to learn.

"Down the road? Roman. Down the road. But we are not there yet, and that's absolutely fine. But listen, he has got to, just because I believe in him, you know. Obviously the company believes in him, the people believe in him, he still has to make his way through this roster. And again like I said we were talking about like, world-class, maybe the best roster ever assembled. I might be a little partisan to WWE in 2002, cause when you look at that I mean that's like an all-star... I don't know if we will ever repeat that level of depth of talent and star power, but we are getting close," said Aldis. [3:17 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Both authority figures competed to put together the best roster during this year's WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see what Pearce has planned for Breakker now that the former NXT Champion is on RAW.

