Adam Pearce to pay tribute to WWE legend on RAW

Adam Pearce will be paying tribute to a wrestling legend during night two of the WWE Draft tonight in Kansas City. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will also be present for tonight's edition of the red brand. The legend in question is Jim Cornette.

Tonight is the final episode of RAW before WWE Backlash this weekend in France. The Judgment Day will be competing in a six-man tag team match and United States Champion Logan Paul is advertised to appear as well.

Ahead of tonight's show, Adam Pearce took to social media to reveal that he will be paying tribute to a wrestling icon. Pearce noted that his jacket tonight will be a tribute to Jim Cornette and you can check out his post below.

"Tonight’s sport coat is in honor of your friend and mine… Mr. @TheJimCornette," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette is a legendary promoter and manager in the professional wrestling business. He currently hosts a popular podcast called The Jim Cornette Experience alongside co-host Brian Last.

Adam Pearce opens up about competing against Nick Aldis in the WWE Draft

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce recently commented on this year's draft and noted that it was different competing against Nick Aldis because he is used to picking for both brands.

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of SmackDown last October. The former NWA Champion established himself as a serious authority figure right away and put Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

The promotion shared a video featuring Pearce ahead of this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and he discussed this year's draft. He stated that he and Aldis have the same goal in mind and he is excited for the new era of WWE RAW.

"So now, I'm competing with Nick [Aldis], we have the same goal in mind: we want to make our show "the A-show". My responsibility to the flagship, to Monday Night RAW, is to uphold and stand with that history, with that heritage, for everything that Monday Night RAW stands for. To make sure that it carries forward into our future, into this new era, it is exciting, and it all starts tonight," he said.

The WWE Draft represents a new beginning for many superstars on the roster. Only time will tell which authority figure is able to build the best roster through this year's draft.