Adam Pearce praises WWE SmackDown newcomer

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has praised a newcomer in his recent social media update. The name in question joined the wrestling promotion last year.
Popular American sportscaster Joe Tessitore signed with WWE as a commentator in July 2024. After calling the action on Monday Night RAW for several months, the 54-year-old and his partner, Wade Barrett, were moved to SmackDown after Michael Cole and Pat McAfee returned to the red brand's show on its Netflix Premiere. Apart from WWE, Tessitore is the lead play-by-play commentator for one of the UFL broadcast teams on ESPN.
The WWE RAW General Manager recently took to his X/Twitter account to praise Joe Tessitore. He noted that he could listen to the SmackDown commentator call football matches all day long, every single day. Pearce added that he was glad Joe was with the wrestling promotion.
"I could listen to the good brother Joe Tess call football all day, every day. So glad he’s with us. 👊," he wrote.
WWE Hall of Famer points out a minor issue with Adam Pearce
On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about the RAW and SmackDown General Managers. He noted that the current GMs were doing a great job.
However, the former SmackDown General Manager opined that Adam Pearce was not firm enough. He added that the latter needed to be a little more authoritative.
"I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce), I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm, you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him. I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said, I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like, hey! I am not playing. This is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authoritative, you know what I mean," he said. [From 8:02 onwards]
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis replaced Adam Pearce on an episode of Monday Night RAW last month as the latter reportedly underwent a pre-scheduled surgical procedure. However, Scrap Iron returned to the red brand's show the following week.