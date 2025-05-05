Real-life reason behind Adam Pearce's absence from WWE RAW - Reports

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was absent from last week's edition of the red brand that aired live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. A recent report has shed light on the actual reason behind his absence.

Ad

The 46-year-old announced his absence before the show and revealed that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis would replace him. He also noted that he was abiding by the doctor's orders. A recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider seemingly confirmed the same. It noted Pearce was away due to a pre-scheduled surgical procedure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Later in the week, the RAW General Manager posted another social media update to thank everyone for their messages and well wishes, mentioning that everything was good.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

WWE Hall of Famer offers advice to Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce has been an onscreen authority figure since 2020. He was made the WWE RAW General Manager in 2023. However, wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently pointed out a minor issue with Pearce's management and offered him advice.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the former SmackDown manager noted that the current GMs were doing a great job. However, Teddy Long believes that Pearce is not firm enough and needs to be a little more authoritative.

"I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce), I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm, you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him. I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said, I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like, hey! I am not playing. This is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authoritative, you know what I mean," he said. [From 8:02 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Adam Pearce will return to his usual role of the RAW General Manager on the upcoming edition of the red brand emanating live from Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, later tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More