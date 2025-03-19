Adam Pearce reacts to fan questioning his health following stressful RAW segment

Adam Pearce commented on his health after an intense segment on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The RAW General Manager moderated a contract signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

Ad

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted the contract signing and attacked both Belair and SKY. She then signed the legal document and left with it, before brawling with the two stars again backstage. WWE shared a clip of the segment today on Instagram and you can check it out in the post below.

Ad

Trending

A wrestling fan hilariously commented that it wouldn't be an episode of RAW without Pearce's blood pressure going through the roof. The authority figure responded that his blood pressure was just fine, and you can check out the exchange in the image below.

"My blood pleasure is perfect, thank you," Pearce wrote.

Pearce responds to a wrestling fan. [Image credit: Screenshot of comments on WWE's Instagram post]

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women's 'Chamber Match to earn a shot at the title next month at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Adam Pearce reacts to Rhea Ripley's actions on WWE RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was not thrilled with Rhea Ripley following this week's show.

The Eradicator disclosed that she was upset with Bianca Belair for being ringside during her title defense against IYO SKY earlier this month when she had no business to be there. Ripley has since made it her mission to get involved in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

She ruined the contract signing this past Monday night, before brawling with Belair and SKY backstage. Adam Pearce took to his Instagram story yesterday to share a two-word reaction to Ripley's attack.

"Not funny." Pearce wrote.

Ad

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently pitched Enzo Amore to replace Adam Pearce as the RAW General Manager. The former NWA star has struggled to keep stars in check on the red brand so far.

It will be interesting to see if Ripley manages to get added to the Women's World Championship match, making it a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback