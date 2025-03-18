Rhea Ripley reveals what's her strategy after signing the contract for WWE Wrestlemania 41

The March 17, 2025, episode of WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium, featured a contract signing segment that was hijacked by Rhea Ripley. Following the show, Mami revealed what would be her next step heading into WrestleMania 41.

Adam Pearce officiated a contract signing segment between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for their Women's World Championship match at The Show of Shows. However, Ripley disrupted the in-ring segment, attacked both stars and then signed a contract that did not bear her name.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on RAW Recap, The Nightmare detailed her strategy, which involved exposing The EST's perceived fear of facing her on The Grandest Stage of Them All and ending the 35-year-old's unbeaten WrestleMania streak.

"My strategy is making Bianca [Belair] realize that she was scared to face me in a one-on-one scenario when it comes to WrestleMania. She's scared of her streak ending; she's scared that she wouldn't be able to beat me," she said.

Rhea Ripley also emphasized how she was kind enough to give a title match to The Genius of The Sky earlier this month after accidentally costing the Damage CTRL member a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber. Now that IYO SKY is the WWE Women's World Champion, The Eradicator expects that favor to be returned.

"I have a soft spot for IYO [SKY], and I was kind, and I was giving, and I understood that what I did was wrong and it scr**ed up her chances. So, I went to Adam Pearce, and I made a match. I didn't have to do that for her. To be honest, I kind of expect that respect back," Ripley added. [From 30:51 to 31:50]

Watch the full episode below:

Rhea Ripley makes a major demand to WWE management

Backstage on WWE RAW, Adam Pearce shouted at Mami and told her to hand over the contract that she took off with. Shortly after, a wild brawl broke out between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

On X (formerly Twitter), the former Judgment Day member demanded WWE officially schedule her for a Women's World Title match against The EST and The Genius of The Sky in Las Vegas next month.

"MAKE IT OFFICIAL!"

Check out her post below:

It will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce announces a Triple Threat Match for The Show of Shows in the coming weeks.

