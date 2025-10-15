Adam Pearce responds to major accusation from 24-time WWE champion

WWE personality Adam Pearce recently took to social media to respond to an accusation by a legendary 24-time champion. The name in question is none other than The New Day's Kofi Kingston.

Kingston has won the WWE Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship four times, the United States Championship thrice, and the Tag Team Championship sixteen times, including the NXT Tag Team Title.

On this week's edition of RAW, AJ Styles asked Adam Pearce to book a match for him and Dragon Lee against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship. Pearce made this match official for next week's edition of the red brand's show. Following this announcement, Kofi Kingston took to X/Twitter to call out the RAW GM for giving Styles a title shot.

"Oh, so when AJ says it, Pearce just gives him a title match. Bald Head Tyrannical a**…" wrote Kingston.

Now, Adam Pearce has taken to his X/Twitter handle to respond to Kingston. The RAW GM asked The New Day star to say these things to his face rather than tweeting it out.

"Say it to my face," Pearce wrote.

Check out his post below:

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP Say it to my face.

WWE star Kofi Kingston says The New Day will keep putting pressure on Adam Pearce for one major thing

During an edition of the Battleground Podcast in September 2025, Kofi Kingston said that he believed his teammate, Xavier Woods, deserved to become a singles champion in WWE.

Kingston added that The New Day will keep putting pressure on Adam Pearce until he gives a singles title shot to Woods.

"He [Xavier Woods] deserves to have singles gold. It's long overdue, you know? So, we're going to keep on putting the pressure on the bald-headed tyrant, that's Adam Pierce, the General Manager of RAW. And we're going to force him to make that happen at some point in time," Kingston added.

It will be interesting to see if The New Day will interfere in AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship next week.

