Adam Pearce's controversial statement on RAW could spark disinterest from fans; according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Adam Pearce's promo during the opening segment of RAW.

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day alongside Drew McIntyre once again came face to face with Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. As soon as the two teams were about to lock horns, General Manager Adam Pearce made his way to the ring and announced that nobody would be fighting.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo explained that Pearce's statement would lead to fans changing the channel right away. He pointed out that these were the small things that the creative team often overlooked.

"I didn't think it was smart for Pearce to say nobody is fighting tonight. Well, if nobody is fighting, then I might as well go watch the football game. He shouldn't have said that, I mean, all these things need to be really thought out bro, you know what I mean, he could've said something like it's not happening, not tonight. But when you say nobody is gonna fight tonight, then why am I watching the show?" Vince Russo said. [9:27 - 9:50]

You can watch the full video below:

Adam Pearce announced that one member of each team would collide for the advantage at the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023. Drew McIntyre took on Jey Uso and won the match in the main event of RAW.

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.