Adam Pearce sends heartfelt message after wrestling legend's passing

Adam Pearce wrote a heartfelt message on social media to honor a wrestling legend who recently passed away.

WWE acknowledged the death of Ole Anderson this past Monday on RAW. Anderson is one of the founding members of The Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. It was surprising for some to see Ole get a small tribute given his relationship, or lack thereof, with Vince McMahon in the past.

Ole was also part of the Anderson Family of wrestling, a kayfabe family composed of brothers: Gene, Lars, Ole and, Arn. They were one of the most successful families in wrestling, winning 41 tag team championships in their careers.

In a post on his Instagram account, RAW general manager Adam Pearce sent a heartfelt tribute to Ole Anderson. Pearce sent his condolences to Anderson's family and friends.

"Godspeed, Ole Anderson. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Grateful for your myriad contributions to our sport. Rest well, sir," Pearce wrote.

Ole was one of the biggest wrestling legends for NWA, while Pearce was a mainstay with the promotion from 2006 to 2014. Pearce even won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship five times in his career.

What is Adam Pearce's role in WWE?

Adam Pearce joined WWE in late 2013 as a guest coach and trainer before starting to produce matches despite not being on a contract. Pearce finally inked a deal with the company in 2015 and began working under Triple H on NXT.

The five-time former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was then promoted to the main roster as a producer, as well as an on-screen authority figure. He was finally named RAW general manager last October, but that is not his only role with the company.

Pearce works as a producer and trainer, but his official job title is Director of Live Events. He has been in charge of live events since 2021 and was happy to have the role right when WWE began touring in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

