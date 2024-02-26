Massive signing for Adam Pearce; former champion returns after 717 days – 5 surprises that can happen on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber will emanate from Sap Center in San Jose. The February 26 edition of the red brand will cover the fallout from the recent Premium Live Event. Plus, fans can expect the build to WrestleMania XL.

WWE has already announced two high-profile matches for this week’s flagship show. Sami Zayn will battle Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles competition. The New Day, on the other hand, will take on Imperium in a Street fight.

While these are the confirmed matches, let’s take a look at five surprises that could go down on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber:

#5. Sami Zayn debuts a familiar look

Sami Zayn’s path to WrestleMania XL looks uncertain. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion failed to qualify for Elimination Chamber: Perth. He then found himself involved in a feud with former opponent Shinsuke Nakamura.

Despite these bumps in the road, Zayn is certain he’ll find his way to the elite event. Fans are anticipating some kind of change in their favorite superstar’s persona. Who knows, he may bring back a familiar look from his NXT days.

You get the hint, right?

#4. Andrade returns to in-ring action

Andrade “Cien” Almas made his return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024. The former United States Champion teased a babyface run by refusing to form an alliance with Santos Escobar. The former AEW star would sign with WWE RAW just two nights after the Rumble.

Andrade is an incredible in-ring talent with a crisp moveset. Fans are looking forward to his in-ring comeback. Though WWE hasn’t announced his in-ring return to the red brand, fans can expect Andrade in action on the show this week.

#3. Paul Heyman shows up unannounced

Paul Heyman is one of the most brilliant minds in the wrestling business. The Wiseman has managed who’s who of the industry. He’s a part of perhaps the greatest storyline going on in the wrestling industry.

Heyman is no stranger to showing up on Monday nights unannounced. With The Bloodline’s feud with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and (presumably) Jey Uso now in full swing, The Wiseman might show up on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber to deliver some spoilers.

#2. Big E returns to make the save

It’s been more than 700 days since the WWE Universe last saw Big E in action. The former WWE Champion took a nasty belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Thankfully, E didn’t break his neck and made a superb recovery.

Fans are waiting for the day they’d get to see their favorite superstar return to the squared circle. Big E could show up to make the save for The New from Imperium during the Street Fight this week on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber.

#1. Jade Cargill signs with WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber

Jade Cargill was the first major signing of the TKO era. The former AEW TBS Champion made her televised debut at Fastlane. She would make her in-ring debut in jaw-dropping fashion at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble.

She was last seen on the February 16, 2024, episode of the Friday Night show. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced Bron Breakker as the blue brand’s newest acquisition but didn’t reveal Jade Cargill’s fate.

It is possible she could join Adam Pearce’s show on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber.