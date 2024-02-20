Former champion to help Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods? 5 possible finishes for New Day vs. Imperium on WWE RAW

The New Day vs. Imperium is set for the WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber. Both teams will meet in a Street Fight amid their heated rivalry. The animosity has only got bitter in the past several weeks between the two tag teams.

The feud even brought Jey Uso into the mix. The YEET Master had saved Xavier Woods from a backstage assault by Ludwig Kaiser a couple of weeks ago on the red brand. Jey would also pick the win during the massive six-man tag team match last week on RAW.

However, the former tag team specialist was unable to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship last night due to Jimmy Uso’s interference. Now that we’ve had a recap of the rivalry, let’s take a look at five possible finishes for New Day vs. Imperium on WWE RAW next week.

#5. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods pick up the win

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are among the most decorated pairings in the history of WWE. Both men have won countless tag team titles. They’ve feuded with some of the biggest tag teams in this business and come out on top on multiple occasions.

Assuming this is a grudge match, New Day may pick up the win over Imperium in their Street Fight to cap off the intense feud. Kingston and Woods are no strangers to winning big matches and they might do the same next week during New Day vs. Imperium.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci stand tall

There’s no denying that Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are an incredible tag team. Both men had the NXT UK and NXT tag team division in a vice grip during their time in developmental. The two men are as ruthless as they are efficient inside the squared circle.

A win over New Day in a Street Fight will no doubt elevate Imperium to the upper echelons of the tag team division. Both men are more than capable of going after the tag team titles and beating Kingston and Woods will only add to their already-stacked resume.

#3. Gunther shows up during New Day vs. Imperium

Gunther has cemented himself as one of the most dominant wrestlers in WWE history. The Ring General has been referred to as the “final boss” on multiple occasions. He carries this incredible aura that truly makes him a huge deal.

Even though Kaiser and Vinci are more than capable of taking care of New Day, they may not be able to put away Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods that easily. This could potentially cause Gunther to arrive and influence the outcome of New Day vs. Imperium.

#2. Sheamus arrives to make the save

Sheamus versus Gunther is considered one of the greatest feuds over the Intercontinental Championship. Both men brought out the best in each other during their five-star classic at Clash at the Castle. They had another five-star match that also featured Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

Assuming WWE wants to revisit the iconic feud, Triple H may book the Celtic Warrior to show up next week on RAW during New Day vs. Imperium. Sheamus could even replace Jey Uso, who is expected to join SmackDown to kick off his rumored WrestleMania XL program with Jimmy Uso.

#1. Big E finally returns to reunite with his tag team

Big E was last seen in action during the build up to WrestleMania 38. The superstar suffered a brutal injury that nearly paralyzed him. Not only did Big E survive the nasty fall on his neck, he made a superb recovery.

That being said, he hasn’t made his return to the squared circle. Fans are looking forward to the former WWE Champion making his comeback. Ideally, Big E would show up following New Day vs. Imperium to kick off a highly-anticipated tag team program.