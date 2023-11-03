"Final Boss of the Triple H era" – Gunther's "utterly ridiculous" WWE record leaves fans in awe

Gunther has been leaving fans breathless after his matches for nearly five years in WWE. A recent stat about The Ring General has left fans in awe of his reputation in the company.

It didn’t take Gunther long to win the NXT UK Championship after making his WWE debut. He defeated Butch (Pete Dunne) for the title and held it for a record-setting 870-day reign.

Gunther only had to go less than 300 days without a title around his waist, as he won the Intercontinental Championship soon after moving to the main roster. He has held the title for 508 days and counting since defeating Ricochet for it.

The Ring General has been in the company for over 1,670 days. He has held a title for 1,378 days, allowing him to remain a champion for over 82% of his WWE career.

The stat speaks volumes for his reputation and standing in the company. Fans took to social media to react to the stat, claiming that it is something that hasn’t been done in decades.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans want to see Gunther win the World Championship soon after he drops the Intercontinental Title. However, the creative team will find it difficult to take the title off him as he has been doing a phenomenal job and has been very dominant.

A former WWE Champion wants to dethrone Gunther

Many top stars have tried and failed to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. A former WWE Champion now wants to win the title back and dethrone The Ring General.

The latest episode of RAW saw The Miz get in the champion’s face and make his intentions clear. In the process, the A-Lister turned babyface and it looks like he will be a top contender to take down The Ring General.

Speaking to WWE after the latest episode of RAW, The Miz said that he was ready to take the title back.

"Yeah, I think there is only one thing I can say about the Intercontinental Championship - it is what the 10,000 people were chanting. There is only one thing left to do, and that is take it back!"

Fans can expect a top-class feud between the two RAW stars. The Miz is extremely talented and will play the underdog babyface in the rivalry to perfection.

Do you want to see The Ring General drop the Intercontinental Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think