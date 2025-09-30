Adam Pearce sends message to Nick Aldis after WWE RAW stars included in announcement

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has sent a message to Nick Aldis ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Nick Aldis currently serves as the General Manager of the blue brand on Friday nights.It was announced earlier today by Aldis that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes would be teaming up with Randy Orton to battle The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.Breakker and Reed are on the roster, but Aldis revealed that he had talked with Pearce on the phone, and they agreed to allow the match to take place. Pearce responded to the announcement and noted that it was a pleasure doing business with the SmackDown General Manager.&quot;Pleasure doing biz, Briz. It is official,&quot; he wrote.The Vision confronted Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown, but Randy Orton made the save. Rhodes will be squaring off against Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE on October 11.Sam Roberts suggests that Adam Pearce should punish WWE refereeWWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested that Adam Pearce should punish a referee for allowing things to get out of control at Wrestlepalooza.AJ Lee returned to the ring for the first time in a decade to team up with her husband, CM Punk. The duo defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match, and Jessika Carr was the official for the bout.Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, Roberts claimed that Carr let things get out of control during the match and suggested that she could be punished.&quot;We love Jessika Carr as a referee, but I mean, she just decided to let bygones be bygones in this one. As a fan, I appreciate that she let everything go. I do wonder if a general manager is gonna be like, 'Hey, there are rules in matches. What were you doing out there?' But as a fan, I was like, ‘This is great.’ Just watching them go at it,&quot; Roberts said.Ahmad Muhammad @AhmadMuhammad97LINKA great and ludicrously fun mixed tag match between Seth Rollins &amp;amp;amp; Becky Lynch against CM Punk &amp;amp;amp; AJ Lee. I was sport entertained throughout the near 30 minute runtime. As expected, Punk &amp;amp;amp; AJ win. AJ Lee looks really good in her first match back in 10 years. #WrestlepaloozaIt will be interesting to see if any more stars from WWE RAW show up during this Friday's episode of SmackDown.