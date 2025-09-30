  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce sends message to Nick Aldis after WWE RAW stars included in announcement

Adam Pearce sends message to Nick Aldis after WWE RAW stars included in announcement

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 30, 2025 21:35 GMT
Pearce and Aldis are authority figures in the company. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Pearce and Aldis are authority figures in the company. [Image credit: WWE.com]

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has sent a message to Nick Aldis ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Nick Aldis currently serves as the General Manager of the blue brand on Friday nights.

Ad

It was announced earlier today by Aldis that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes would be teaming up with Randy Orton to battle The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.

Breakker and Reed are on the roster, but Aldis revealed that he had talked with Pearce on the phone, and they agreed to allow the match to take place. Pearce responded to the announcement and noted that it was a pleasure doing business with the SmackDown General Manager.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Pleasure doing biz, Briz. It is official," he wrote.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

The Vision confronted Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown, but Randy Orton made the save. Rhodes will be squaring off against Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE on October 11.

Sam Roberts suggests that Adam Pearce should punish WWE referee

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested that Adam Pearce should punish a referee for allowing things to get out of control at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

AJ Lee returned to the ring for the first time in a decade to team up with her husband, CM Punk. The duo defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match, and Jessika Carr was the official for the bout.

Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, Roberts claimed that Carr let things get out of control during the match and suggested that she could be punished.

"We love Jessika Carr as a referee, but I mean, she just decided to let bygones be bygones in this one. As a fan, I appreciate that she let everything go. I do wonder if a general manager is gonna be like, 'Hey, there are rules in matches. What were you doing out there?' But as a fan, I was like, ‘This is great.’ Just watching them go at it," Roberts said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see if any more stars from WWE RAW show up during this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications