Adam Pearce to punish WWE official for Wrestlepalooza mishap on RAW, says analyst

A current WWE analyst is curious if RAW general manager Adam Pearce is going to take action regarding what happened at Wrestlepalooza. An on-air official might be in trouble for letting things get out of hand at the first PLE under ESPN.

Ad

One of the matches at Wrestlepalooza was the mixed tag team match involving the real-life couples CM Punk and AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. It was a wild match, but Sam Roberts can't help but notice that referee Jessika Carr let things get out of control.

Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, Roberts discussed the PLE with Megan Morant. The analyst wondered if Adam Pearce will bring up what Carr didn't do at the event, which was enforce the rules.

Ad

Trending

"We love Jessika Carr as a referee, but I mean, she just decided to let bygones be bygones in this one. As a fan, I appreciate that she let everything go. I do wonder if a general manager is gonna be like, 'Hey, there are rules in matches. What were you doing out there?' But as a fan, I was like, ‘This is great.’ Just watching them go at it," Roberts said.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

After a wild sequence on the outside, AJ Lee got her first win in over a decade by submitting Becky Lynch with the Black Widow.

Becky Lynch blames WWE official for Wrestlepalooza loss

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Becky Lynch blamed Jessika Carr for being biased toward CM Punk and AJ Lee. Lynch claimed that she didn't tap out and was only trying to shoo away a "rogue bee" during the match.

Ad

Carr responded to Lynch and defended herself by alluding to The Man's recent remarks about being the best female wrestler of all time.

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess 🙄 Becky, you tapped out. And it’s not just me saying it. 🤷🏼‍♀️

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Becky Lynch and AJ Lee. Lynch currently holds the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which Lee temporarily had possession of upon her return on September 5th.

As for CM Punk and Seth Rollins, things might be on pause since The Visionary is set to face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship.

Please credit the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More