WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Top official responds to Becky Lynch accusation; Wyatt Sicks plans canceled, Truth behind shocking split

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.Becky Lynch suffered a setback at the recently concluded Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event and immediately made a big accusation. A WWE official has now broken their silence on the matter. There is an update on nixed Wyatt Sicks plans.We also have a story on why a top WWE faction broke up. So, without further ado, let's begin:#3. Becky Lynch loses her mind after Wrestlepalooza; WWE official respondsWWE Wrestlepalooza saw Becky Lynch team up with her husband, Seth Rollins, to take on another real-life couple, CM Punk and AJ Lee. Sadly for Lynch and Rollins, things didn't go according to plan.In the closing moments of the back-and-forth encounter, AJ Lee countered the Manhandle Slam and applied the Black Widow on Becky Lynch to get the win. Big Time Becks went on a verbal tirade not long after and accused the referee in the match, Jessika Carr, of being biased.&quot;I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner.&quot;Carr, who is a top match official on the main roster, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify something everyone already knows: Becky Lynch tapped out!&quot;🙄 Becky, you tapped out. And it’s not just me saying it. 🤷🏼‍♀️,&quot; she wrote.#2. Huge revelation on Wyatt Sicks plansThe Wyatt Sicks are inarguably the scariest faction in WWE today. A recent report has shed light on scrapped plans about them feuding with a similarly dominant group on SmackDown.According to Bodyslam.net, there were plans for The Wyatt Sicks to have a program with Solo Sikoa's MFT, but those have been put on the back burner for now. Sami Zayn moving to SmackDown and feuding with Sikoa and MFT has been reported as the reason behind the change of plans.It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to book a storyline between The Wyatt Sicks and MFT on the blue brand somewhere down the line.#1. Ludwig Kaiser opens up about massive splitLudwig Kaiser sort of has had a career renaissance with the El Grande Americano character in WWE. However, before that, he was more widely known as a member of Imperium, alongside Gunther and Giovanni Vinci.While Vince was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut in February 2025, Kaiser and Gunther eventually went their separate ways as well, breaking up Imperium.Speaking during an interview with Kennt Jeder, Ludwig Kaiser revealed that it was his and The Ring General's idea to disband the stable.&quot;I think I have never said this in public, but it was Gunther’s and my idea. You see, Imperium originated in wXw as Ringkampf, even though it was set up differently. We were all on the same level, but with different characters. Timothy Thatcher was the roughneck for the dirty work. I was the arrogant young boy. WALTER [Gunther] was the slaughterer to kill everyone. Imperium was a different dynamic. Gunther was the main guy, and I was part of the tag team.&quot; [H/T: WrestleTalk]Gunther and Kaiser have achieved different levels of success after quietly parting ways in WWE. Could they reunite once again to cause havoc on the roster? Only time will tell.