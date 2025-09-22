  • home icon
WWE Official Responds to Major Accusation Made by Becky Lynch

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:48 GMT
Becky Lynch (Image via WWE.com)
Becky Lynch is not happy. She recently made a big accusation towards a WWE Official after what happened at Wrestlepalooza. Or rather, what she claims to have happened.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion teamed up with her husband, Seth Rollins, against AJ Lee and CM Punk in a mixed tag team match on Saturday night. Lynch ended up submitting to the Black Widow, but is now claiming that she did not tap out. She did so via an in-character post on social media.

The Man said that she was attacked by a rogue bee and claimed to have "unedited footage" of what happened, posting a video of her tapping out with an animated bee edited into it. Becky Lynch went on to accuse WWE referee Jessika Carr of being biased and awarding the win to AJ:

"I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner."
Carr responded to The Man's post with a quote-tweet of her own, stating that she did indeed tap out. The WWE referee hilariously mocked Lynch by using her most recent catchphrase on her:

"🙄 Becky, you tapped out. And it’s not just me saying it. 🤷🏼‍♀️," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch reacts to her defeat to AJ Lee on WWE RAW tomorrow night.

Becky Lynch May Face AJ Lee at WWE Crown Jewel

Given that AJ Lee made Becky Lynch tap out at Wrestlepalooza, she seems to have earned a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It is the logical next step in this storyline between the two.

WWE could even confirm a title match between AJ and Lynch for its next premium live event, Crown Jewel. The Man's man, Seth Rollins, won't be defending his World Heavyweight Title, though. The Visionary will instead face Cody Rhodes in a champion vs. champion match for the Crown Jewel belt.

Regardless, Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Title reign might be in danger. AJ Lee did sign a full-time contract with WWE, so she isn't going anywhere.

