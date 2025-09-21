3 Things WWE got wrong at Wrestlepalooza 2025

By Love Verma
Published Sep 21, 2025 15:48 GMT
John Cena suffered loss at Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE on X]
John Cena suffered loss at Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]

WWE's inaugural premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, received mixed reactions, with many viewers unimpressed by the event's lack of surprises. Fans were under the belief that Triple H might have something big in store for them, given how the company promoted the PLE in recent weeks, but it looks like it has failed to meet the expectations.

Ad

In this article, we will be looking at three things WWE got wrong at the recent Indianapolis premium live event.

#3. A big failure for John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

John Cena has only a few dates left before his in-ring retirement in WWE. He locked horns with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, only to get humiliated by The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar absolutely destroyed The Franchise Player and pinned him after devastating F5s.

The way Cena suffered the loss is one of the major flaws of the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. WWE should have either booked the veteran strongly and allowed him to lose or have Lesnar be dominated throughout the match, only for the 17-time World Champion to find a way to win.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre clean

Drew McIntyre had strong momentum against Cody Rhodes ahead of Wrestlepalooza, but despite all this, The American Nightmare defeated The Scottish Warrior clean at the premium live event. The loss of the former World Champion has not only slowed the momentum but also put him in a weaker position.

Now, with the clean loss, McIntyre needs some major victories to get back in the main-event scenario. This is why Triple H's decision at Wrestlepalooza is the wrong choice.

Ad

#1. Predictable show with a lack of surprises

One of the major things that went wrong at Wrestlepalooza was the lack of surprises and the predictable endings of the matches. Everyone predicted the winners before the show, and the same unfolds at the PLE. The Game promised that Wrestlepalooza would witness surprises, but nothing developed.

This was one of the massive disappointments among the audience, leading to fans giving a negative reaction to it. If the company could at least have pulled a single genuine surprise at Wrestlepalooza, the PLE could emerge as far better than the original one.

Ad

Also, the predictable finishes left the audience feeling unfulfilled. Only the in-ring return buzz of AJ Lee and the incredible performance from the rest of the stars made the Mixed Tag Team Match better.

Lesnar vs. Cena was merely a squash match at the show. Talking about The Usos vs. The Vision showdown, they put on a great bout, but nothing surprising happened in the end. The main event match was completely flat and felt more like a WWE live event showdown.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications