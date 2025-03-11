Adam Pearce sends a three-word message after confronting Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

A month after Seth Rollins injured him, Roman Reigns returned on the March 10 episode of WWE RAW. Reigns pulled Rollins out of the Steel Cage, inadvertently giving the former World Heavyweight Champion a win over CM Punk.

Ad

Not only did the Tribal Chief interfere in the show's main event at The Garden, but he also created a ruckus. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce attempted to stop him after he kept assaulting The Visonary. Reigns was having none of that. He got into the ring and hit a Spear on The Best in the World as the show went off the air.

Taking to Instagram, Adam Pearce noted that he was sprinting to the ring when Roman Reigns visciously beat up Seth Rollins. Although Reigns was only returning the favor to Rollins, Pearce had to do his job:

Ad

Trending

"I was running!" Pearce wrote.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Unlike The Visionary's case, however, Roman assaulting Punk did not look like vengeance. The Tribal Chief decided to go after the Straight Edge Superstar after he saw The Wiseman helping the latter up inside the cage after the match had ended.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts wonders if CM Punk will ultimately stick it to Roman Reigns by using his favor from Paul Heyman against the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns' WWE RAW return opens the door for a Triple Threat at WrestleMania, but what are the stakes?

Since November, WWE has been sowing the seeds for a Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match, but nobody saw the picture clearly until the Royal Rumble on February 1. At the event, The Visionary took matters into his own hands and decimated Reigns while entering an altercation with Punk.

Ad

According to Rollins, he does not hate Reigns but wants "the best" for the former Undisputed WWE Champion. However, he despises The Best in the World. Meanwhile, The Visionary's sheanigans at Elimination Chamber cost Punk a WrestleMania main event.

While a Triple Threat does sound appealing, considering the talents involved, what could be at stake should WWE take this route to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come April 19-20?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback