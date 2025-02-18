Adam Pearce sends two-word message to popular WWE star following major announcement on RAW

A major announcement was made last night on RAW and Adam Pearce has responded to a popular WWE star's post about it. The promotion is on the road to Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

Sami Zayn cut a passionate promo last night on the red brand and demanded a match against Kevin Owens. Pearce only agreed to allow the match at the Elimination Chamber event if it was unsanctioned. Pat McAfee reacted to Pearce's announcement last night on Instagram and revealed that he was in favor of the decision:

"I’M PUMPED UP FOR THIS MATCH @scrapdaddyap MADE A GREAT DECISION," he wrote.

The RAW General Manager reacted to McAfee's post on his Instagram story with a two-word message, and you can check it out by clicking here:

"Oh, Patrick," he wrote.

Pearce reacts to McAfee's comments on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot of Adam Pearce's Instagram story]

Kevin Owens wanted Sami Zayn to help him defeat Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2025. The American Nightmare planted Owens through a ladder with an Alabama Slam as Sami Zayn watched on from the ringside area at the PLE earlier this month. Owens attacked Zayn after he lost to CM Punk in his Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 3 edition of RAW.

Former WWE star reacts to Unsanctioned Match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

WWE veteran EC3 shared his thoughts on Adam Pearce announcing an Unsanctioned match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, EC3 stated that Owens and Zayn have been in a rivalry their entire lives. He noted that the match could be extremely violent and wondered if it was the final chapter in their story:

"The unsanctioned match, that means that somebody has to nearly die. They [Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens] have feuded their entire lives, so I am just like where we are at with this as far as ‘ Is this the penultimate, is this the final climax?’ Cause I thought a couple of years ago they did ‘this is the last time this is ever gonna happen.’" [55:47 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The rivalry between Owens and Zayn has become incredibly personal. It will be fascinating to see who wins the Unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber next month.

