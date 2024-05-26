Adam Pearce shares cryptic message following WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is in the books, and the superstars are now heading back to the United States. Following the Saudi PLE, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce shared a cryptic message on social media.

The premium live event saw Liv Morgan beat Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship following interference from Dominik Mysterio. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn retained their titles in hard-fought contests. Elsewhere on the card, Gunther and Nia Jax were crowned as the King and the Queen of the Ring, respectively.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently took to X/Twitter to share a cryptic update. The 45-year-old penned a couple of inspirational lines. He concluded the tweet with his usual quote, 'Love somebody today.'

"Every journey comes to a close. Sometimes you see the end coming. Sometimes you don’t. If you tempered your steps with respect and gratitude and passion, you already have the keys to unlock the door to a new start. Love somebody today❤️🙏," wrote Adam Pearce.

You can check out Adam Pearce's tweet below:

WWE RAW Superstar blames Adam Pearce for recent actions

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker, angry at being left out of the King of the Ring tournament, locked horns with Kale Dixon in a singles match. The former NXT Champion decimated his opponent, hitting him with multiple spears. The official stopped the contest, and Bron was declared the winner as his opponent could no longer compete.

However, it had no effect on Bron Breaker, as he continued to assault his opponent even after the bell rang. WWE Officials tried to stop the 26-year-old but to no avail. Dixon had to be taken away by the medics and was later rushed to the nearest medical facility.

As Dixon was being taken away, Breakker came face to face with Adam Pearce and blamed the General Manager for the incident. The former NXT Tag Team Champion claimed that Pearce could not control him.

Although Bron Breakker has yet to feature in a major storyline, the NXT call-up has been presented as a dominant performer. It will be intriguing to witness what lies ahead for the second-generation WWE Superstar.

