Adam Pearce shares interesting message following WWE RAW appearance

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce showed up to make a massive announcement on the latest edition of the red brand's show. The 46-year-old recently posted an interesting message on social media.

Sami Zayn opened the February 17 episode of RAW to demand a match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. Although, at first, Pearce tried to deny the request due to the former Intercontinental Champion's lack of medical clearance, Zayn's persistence eventually paid off, and he will lock horns with The Prizefighter in an unsanctioned match at the premium live event.

Adam Pearce recently took to his X/Twitter account to share a message of encouragement for those who feel unnoticed. He added one must keep putting in the work instead of worrying about the spotlight.

"It’s ok if you feel unseen. If your passion was solely for the spotlight you wouldn’t struggle in the shadows; putting in work while no one watches. Remember WHY you do what you do and keep doing it. The spotlight is seductive and bright, but it fades. Stars shine at night," he wrote.

You can check Adam Pearce's X/Twitter post below:

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce addresses major speculation

Adam Pearce has yelled out, "I need a drink," on several occasions while dealing with chaotic situations during the shows. He recently posted a video on Instagram addressing several fans asking him what he was drinking.

Pearce revealed that the beverage of his choice was water. He further jokingly talked about water before drinking some from a bottle.

"I just want to take the time here to end a lot of speculation out there. You've probably seen this on the internet, and if you haven't, you will. There are many situations on RAW where things potentially go awry, or become chaotic, or very aggressive, where you may hear me utter the phrase: 'I need a drink.' And people are always asking, what is it that I'm drinking? And it is time to answer that question. [...] the beverage of choice is water. Two hydrogens, one oxygen. Your body is approximately 60% made up of this, and the planet we all inhabit, 70%. H2O. Water. I need a drink, and so do all of you [drinks water from a bottle]," he said.

Adam Pearce recently posted a message raising concern about the upcoming match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at the PLE in Toronto.

