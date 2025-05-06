Adam Pearce shares rare personal story following WWE RAW

Adam Pearce shared a rare personal story following this week's edition of WWE RAW. This past Monday's show was the final episode of the red brand before WWE Backlash 2025 this Saturday night.

Pearce took to Instagram today to share a personal message about his journey in the professional wrestling business. He credited former WWE trainer Bill DeMott for his success by tagging him in the post and shared a conversation they had in the past that altered his career path. Pearce noted that he gave up his in-ring career to teach the craft, and it worked out well for him.

"The day this photo was taken on set in 2011 is the same day the course of my professional life changed," he wrote.

Pearce had an impressive in-ring career before becoming an authority figure in WWE. The 46-year-old captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship five times during his time in the ring, and wrestled for several other promotions before joining the company.

WWE Hall of Famer wants Adam Pearce to be more authoritative on RAW

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently claimed that Adam Pearce needed to stand his ground more on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long noted that he was a fan of Adam Pearce, but suggested that he use his authority more on RAW. Long served as the SmackDown General Manager for several years in the past.

"I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce), I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm, you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him, I intend to talk with him, and everything. But like I said, I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like 'Hey, I am not playing, this is how this is gonna be, whether you like it or not.' So, I think he just needs to be a little bit more authoritative, you know what I mean." [8:02 onwards]

Check out Long's comments in the video below:

Adam Pearce moderated the face-to-face between Gunther and Pat McAfee last night on RAW. The Ring General and McAfee will be squaring off in a singles match this weekend at Backlash.

