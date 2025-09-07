  • home icon
Adam Pearce shares unfortunate update ahead of WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Published Sep 07, 2025 20:45 GMT
Pearce shared an interesting update on social media today.
Pearce shared an interesting update on social media today. [Image credit: WWE on X]

Adam Pearce shared an unfortunate update ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's show will air live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pearce attended the Chicago Cubs game today and shared an unfortunate update while at the game. The veteran noted that a bird defecated on him while he was at the game, and it landed on his head. Thankfully, the RAW General Manager was wearing a baseball cap at the time, and it protected him.

The former NWA star took to Instagram to share the unfortunate incident and hilariously noted that it was considered good luck.

"It’s good luck," he wrote.

The veteran announced AJ Lee would be appearing on tomorrow night's show earlier today. Lee returned to the company this past Friday night on SmackDown and has not competed in a match since 2015.

The RAW GM also revealed that The Usos would be appearing on this week's episode of the red brand following their emotional reunion last week.

Popular WWE star claims Adam Pearce is biased on RAW

The New Day's Xavier Woods recently took a shot at Adam Pearce as an authority figure on WWE television. The Viking Raiders and Penta defeated The New Day and Grayson Waller this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Woods discussed Pearce while he was still in character and suggested that the RAW General Manager didn't treat him fairly. The former champion complained about Penta injuring him with the Mexican Destroyer and criticized Pearce for his failure to ban the move.

"Penta jumped off of Ivar's back and somehow attached his body to mine into an incredible Mexican Destroyer that has only injured my neck even more. So now I don't know where we even are in the recovery process at this point because Adam Pearce refuses, he absolutely refuses to ban this maneuver," said Xavier Woods.
WWE is on the road to Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce has any surprises in store for fans tomorrow night on RAW.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
