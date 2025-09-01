Adam Pearce teases major announcement on WWE RAW following Clash in Paris

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has teased a massive announcement heading to the red brand following WWE Clash in Paris. It will be the last show of the Stamford-based promotion's current European tour.Stephanie Vaquer was set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. However, the title was vacated after the champion Naomi announced her pregnancy in the August 18 edition of RAW. The wrestling promotion has yet to make an announcement regarding the future of the title.In a video posted on WWE's official X/Twitter handle, Adam Pearce ran down the lineup for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Scrap Iron announced two tag team matches for the show. He revealed that while The Kabuki Warriors would go up against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a traditional tag team contest, The New Day would join forces with Grayson Waller to lock horns with The War Raiders and Penta in a Six-Man Tag Team match.&quot;Straight off of an incredible Clash in Paris, Monday Night RAW is live tonight from the City of Love. Special start time, 2 ET live on Netflix with tag team action, The Kabuki Warriors will oppose The Judgment Day. Plus, in six-man tag action, it is The New Day and Grayson Waller going up against The War Raiders and Penta,&quot; Pearce said.The 47-year-old further pointed out that Dominik Mysterio would defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. Pearce noted that he would also address the situation around the vacated Women's World Championship.&quot;And don't forget, for the Intercontinental Championship, the champion Dirty Dom Mysterio opposes The Phenomenal AJ Styles. All that, and I will address the situation revolving around the Women's World Championship. All that and so much more. It's Monday Night RAW live from Paris, 2 ET, live on Netflix,&quot; added Pearce.You can check out the X/Twitter video below:Adam Pearce threatened to suspend two popular WWE RAW Superstars at Clash in ParisRoman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in the opening contest of the premium live event. The OTC also got to put his hands on Paul Heyman after the match. However, Bron Breakker soon showed up to spear Reigns through the announcer's desk.Breakker and Reed dismantled Roman Reigns with multiple spears and Tsunamis to the point that the latter had to be stretchered out of the building. They also attacked Jey Uso, who tried to help his cousin.Moments later, Adam Pearce confronted the members of The Vision and ordered them to leave the arena. He added that if they show up later at the PLE, he would suspend them indefinitely without pay.In the absence of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Becky Lynch made her way to the squared circle to help Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch officially becomes the newest member of The Vision on Monday Night RAW later tonight.