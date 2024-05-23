Adam Pearce is in trouble on WWE RAW after a serious injury to a star. Another star blamed him for creating the situation.

Unhappy at being left out of the King of the Ring tournament, Bron Breakker decided to teach the RAW General Manager a lesson and destroyed his opponent on the red brand. Kale Dixon was not prepared for the vicious attack by Breakker, who decimated him with spears before the match was stopped in his favor. He then took Dixon outside and, with his head on the steps, smashed a chair on it. It left Dixon hardly able to move, and he had to be taken away by medical personnel to the hospital.

Bron Breakker made it clear to Adam Pearce that any and all damage to Kale Dixon was the General Manager's fault alone. He said that this was a demonstration that he had needed to put on a show because of what Pearce had done by not adding him to the King of the Ring. The RAW GM had wanted to not put Breakker in the deep end immediately after the Draft, but that appears to have only angered the star.

Next to the ambulance after Dixon was being taken away, Breakker told Pearce exactly what he thought, saying that the General Manager could not control him and that any blame for the incident was on Pearce alone. This means more trouble for Pearce as Breakker made it clear that he was not done after that either, attacking Ricochet as well.

"You can't control me. You didn't put me in the King of the Ring. That's on you."

Adam Pearce has a serious problem now on WWE RAW

As the RAW General Manager, he will have to get control of the situation immediately, but it looks like Bron Breakker is far from done.

The fact that he attacked Ricochet moments after the conversation with Pearce indicates that he is far from stopping.

Now, it's up to Adam Pearce to regain control of the situation. Fans will have to wait and see how he does it.