Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) reacts after John Cena tells fans to "Control the controllable"

Braun Strowman (AKA Adam Scherr) had quite an amusing response to John Cena's latest inspirational tweet.

John Cena's Twitter handle is a goldmine for inspirational content. The 16-time world champion regularly shares wholesome tweets for his 13.6 million followers.

Cena recently tweeted another inspirational quote about how one should "control the controllable." The tweet in question received a response from former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, who 'explained' to his followers what Cena was trying to say:

"What he’s really trying to say is #ControlYourNarrative," wrote Strowman in his tweet.

Braun Strowman launched Control Your Narrative earlier this year, with EC3

WWE let Strowman go last year, citing budget cuts. As he was still a major attraction during his release, fans were baffled upon hearing the news.

A short while ago, the former Universal Champion launched a brand new wrestling promotion called Control Your Narrative with his best friend, EC3.

Strowman later made some bold claims about CYN that didn't sit well with many fans.

"This will be the only place to be 3/31 (unless you wanna watch a bunch or dorks choreograph dance with each other for no reason at all cause we don’t do that garbage in the Narrative cause we actually fight) be a part of the future be a part of something special be a part of change. We are the future!!!!"

Coming back to Braun Strowman and John Cena, the duo never got to have a full-fledged feud with each other. The only singles match between the two stars took place on the September 11, 2017, episode of WWE RAW. The bout ended with Cena scoring a DQ win over The Monster Among Men.

Cena last wrestled on the big stage at SummerSlam 2021 against Roman Reigns. The 16-time World Champion was determined to win his first Universal title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Things didn't go as planned, though, and he lost to Reigns that night. To add insult to injury, Cena was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar after the loss.

What do you think about Strowman's response to Cena's tweet? Have you checked out Control Your Narrative yet?

