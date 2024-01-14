"Adults stuck in their goth phase," "Walmart Judgment Day" - WWE Universe reacts to the name of a brand-new faction

The Judgment Day has ruled WWE with dastardly tactics over the past year. Fans recently reacted to the name a brand new Judgment Day-like faction received on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, Karrion Kross shocked the WWE Universe when he aligned with the Authors of Pain and created his faction to go up against Bobby Lashley and Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown. On the recent episode of the blue brand, the story between the two factions continued during a segment.

A promo package hyped up the new group that received its new name, The Final Testament. The faction has a dominating screen presence but the WWE Universe have expressed that they don't like the name. Some even went as far as comparing them with The Judgment Day, which is part of Monday Night RAW.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans were also not behind The Pride, the name which is reportedly given to Bobby Lashley and Street Profits. The WWE Universe is currently split over the names and it will be interesting to see how management books the new stables in the coming weeks.

WWE originally had a different plan for The Judgment Day, according to Edge

Edge, aka Adam Copeland, was the real leader behind The Judgment Day when the faction was created on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 alongside Damian Priest. After Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor joined the heinous group, they turned on the Rated-R Superstar.

Last year, Edge ended his feud with the stable and eventually left the company for All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the Rated-R Superstar revealed the original plans for the stable on Monday Night RAW.

"When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell and it was like, no, we're changing everything and we're speeding up that year long process and he's joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow, and it was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it. It really was. I started to have that realization. It's like, I don't think they're gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing."

Eventually, young stars such as Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and R-Truth joined the stable.

What are your thoughts on The Final Testament? Sound off in the comments section below.

