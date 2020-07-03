AEW Championship contender Brian Cage on his reasons for never going back to WWE

AEW title contender Brian Cage has absolutely no interest in going back to WWE again.

Brian Cage has been through the WWE system once before.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Brian Cage in AEW

Brian Cage has created an immediate impact in the world of AEW following his debut in the company. Teaming with Taz as his mouthpiece, Brian Cage has looked like an unstoppable force in AEW. Brian Cage is set to challenge AEW Champion Jon Moxley at AEW Fight For The Fallen after his match for the title was postponed by the company. However, Brian Cage appeared on AEW Unrestricted recently, with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone, and talked about his time in WWE, and why he is happy to never go back to the company again.

Brian Cage on his time in WWE

What a lot of people may not realize is that former Impact Wrestling Champion and current AEW Championship contender Brian Cage was once a part of WWE. Cage revealed that he was a friend of Chris Kanyon and this led to him being booked and eventually signed to WWE. Johnny Ace and Jamie Noble talked to him and told him that they were going to sign him to WWE.

Unfortunately for Brian Cage, he landed on his head during a match and suffered a concussion, leading to the signing being delayed. During this time, he even had a misunderstanding with Johnny Ace, but thankfully that was resolved and he was eventually signed to WWE's developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling.

"I fall backwards and my head falls down all three ropes. The next day, I was concussed. I asked Noble what happened and if he talked to Ace. He said he will try to talk to him and we will see what happens. End of the night, he never talked to him and he said, don’t worry, we have your information. We are going to Australia for a couple weeks. We will reach out to you, whatever. I’m thinking this sucks. I’m going to look for Ace. I keep seeing him. He was always talking to somebody. I said ok, forget it, I’m going for it. I walk up to him and say, excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt. I put my hand out to shake his hand and he looked at me disgusted and said, well yea kid, that is what you’re doing and turned his back to me and walked away."

Eventually, this did not work out and Brian Cage returned to the Independent circuit, leaving WWE. Brian Cage said that he no longer felt any need to go to WWE as that was checked off the list for him.

"I figured I would hang out and make the best of it. I did do some ring work that day because they didn’t know I was concussed. Ace tapped me on the shoulder. He said sorry I was a dick to you. Technically when you say, sorry, I didn’t mean to interrupt you, technically you are interrupting. He said, but I’m glad that you did, so I’m going to offer you a contract. So, he said do you want to go to Florida? I said yea. He said go find Carano, welcome to the team. I was 24 then. The whole WWE accomplishment was checked off. I got to experience that and it’s cool. But, after several back and forths, and ups and downs with them since being released from them, as soon as I let go of the need to be there, my life personally and professionally went so much better. I’m not some super anti-them and F them, but I’ve done well without them and so if I never have to go back there, I’m happy with that.”