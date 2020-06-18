AEW Dynamite Results: MJF faces 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion, Former NWA star debuts

Two titles were on the line on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Former NWA star Ricky Starks made his AEW debut against Cody.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Former NWA star Ricky Starks made his AEW debut

This week saw another action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite. We had two title matches as well as the debut of a former NWA star. We also saw The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho in action on tonight's show. 10-time WWE Tag-Team Champion Billy Gunn was also in action as he took on the dastardly MJF.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs The Natural Nightmares (for the AEW Tag Team Championships)

Brandi Rhodes was at ringside with The Natural Nightmares for the match while Allie was not. The challengers started the match well and took the fight to the champions in the early stages. Dustin Rhodes and QT continued to dominate the match as it continued with Rhodes hitting a backdrop and going for a pin.

Adam Page came in on the tag and looked strong, taking control of the match for his team. He didn't waste a moment and knocked Rhodes off the apron before going after QT Marshall. Marshall replied with a springboard enziguiri and both men tagged out.

Rhodes came in strong once again, hitting Omega with an Atomic Drop before dishing out powerslams to both Omega and Page. Rhodes followed this up with a Senton to Page as QT Marshall hit Omega with the QT Special.

The finish saw the Champions regroup and hit the Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger combo to QT Marshall for the win.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page def. The Natural Nightmares to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Advertisement

Anna Jay vs Abadon

Anna Jay was in action on AEW Dynamite as she took on Abadon. Surprisingly, Jay lost the match in short order after the debuting Abadon spiked her with a hurricanrana and pinned her.

Abadon def. Anna Jay

The Dark Order were out after the match and they handed Colt Cabana, who was in the audience, an envelope. while other Dark Order members helped Anna Jay out of the ring. It looks like she may have joined The Dark Order.

1 / 5 NEXT